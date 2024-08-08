National Football League 2024 NFL preseason Week 1 odds, lines, spreads Published Aug. 8, 2024 7:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL is back!

Though the games this weekend won't actually count, bettors are still interested in how the preseason contests play out — and that's because there's still plenty of money to be made if you pick the right side.

Whether you're backing a few teams on the moneyline or you're leaning into betting expert Geoff Schwartz' wagering philosophy, there's a market for everyone.

Let's dive into the Week 1 lines for the 2024 NFL preseason via FanDuel Sportsbook.

(All times ET)

Thursday, Aug. 8

CAROLINA PANTHERS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Patriots -6.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -280 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.57 total); Panthers +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

DETROIT LIONS @ NEW YORK GIANTS (7 p.m.)

Point spread: Giants -3.5 (Giants favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Giants -180 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Lions +155 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

Friday, Aug. 9

ATLANTA FALCONS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS (7 p.m., NFL+)

Point spread: Falcons -2.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Dolphins +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

HOUSTON TEXANS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS (7 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Texans -2.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Texans -140 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.14 total); Steelers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ BALTIMORE RAVENS (7:30 p.m., NFL+)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Ravens +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 34.5 points scored by both teams combined

Saturday, Aug. 10

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS @ NEW YORK JETS (Noon, NFL+)

Point spread: Commanders -2.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Jets +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 34.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHICAGO BEARS @ BUFFALO BILLS (1 p.m., NFL+)

Point spread: Bills -1.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Bills -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Bears +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Raiders -4.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -210 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.76 total); Vikings +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS (4:25 p.m., NFL+)

Point spread: Browns -3.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Browns -180 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Packers +155 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS (7 p.m., NFL+)

Point spread: Bengals -6.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -290 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.45 total); Buccaneers +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ TENNESSEE TITANS (7 p.m., NFL+)

Point spread: Titans -5.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Titans -240 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.17 total); 49ers +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (7 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Jaguars -1.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Chiefs cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Chiefs +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (7:05 p.m., NFL+)

Point spread: Seahawks -3 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -165 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.06 total); Chargers +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 34.5 points scored by both teams combined

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ ARIZONA CARDINALS (8 p.m., NFL+)

Point spread: Cardinals -1.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Saints -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sunday, Aug. 11

DENVER BRONCOS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (1 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Broncos -1.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Colts +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

DALLAS COWBOYS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS (4:30 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Cowboys -4.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Rams +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 34.5 points scored by both teams combined

