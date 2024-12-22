National Football League
2024 NFL odds Week 17: Lines, spreads for all 16 games
Updated Dec. 22, 2024 7:56 p.m. ET

Week 17 of the NFL season is here.

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 22.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 17 Odds

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25

CHIEFS @ STEELERS (1 p.m., Netflix)

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -142 favorites to win; Steelers +120 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Wed 6:00 PM
Netflix
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

RAVENS @ TEXANS (4:30 p.m., Netflix)

Point spread: Ravens -3.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -185 favorites to win; Texans +154 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Wed 9:30 PM
Netflix
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
Houston Texans
HOU

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

SEAHAWKS @ BEARS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: Seahawks -3 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -154 favorites to win; Bears +130 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 1:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Chicago Bears
CHI

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

CHARGERS @ PATRIOTS (1 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Chargers -4.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -230 favorites to win; Patriots +190 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 6:00 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
New England Patriots
NE

BRONCOS @ BENGALS (4:30 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Bengals -3 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -162 favorites to win; Broncos +136 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 9:30 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

CARDINALS @ RAMS (8 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Rams -4 (Rams favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Rams -205 favorites to win; Cardinals +170 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:15 AM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

SUNDAY, DEC. 29

JETS @ BILLS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Bills -550 favorites to win; Jets +410 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Buffalo Bills
BUF

PACKERS @ VIKINGS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Vikings -1.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -116 favorites to win; Packers -102 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

RAIDERS @ SAINTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Saints -2.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Saints -126 favorites to win; Raiders +108 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
New Orleans Saints
NO

COLTS @ GIANTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Colts -8.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Colts -485 favorites to win; Giants +370 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
New York Giants
NYG

PANTHERS @ BUCCANEERS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Buccaneers -7.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -375 favorites to win; Panthers +295 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

TITANS @ JAGUARS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -1.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -124 favorites to win; Titans +106 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

DOLPHINS @ BROWNS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -5.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -255 favorites to win; Browns +210 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
Cleveland Browns
CLE

COWBOYS @ EAGLES (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -8.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -450 favorites to win; Cowboys +350 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

FALCONS @ COMMANDERS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Commanders -5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -218 favorites to win; Falcons +180 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Washington Commanders
WAS

MONDAY, DEC. 30

LIONS @ 49ERS (8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: Lions -3.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Lions -184 favorites to win; 49ers +154 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 1:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
San Francisco 49ers
SF

