National Football League 2024 NFL odds Week 11: Lines, spreads for all 14 games Updated Nov. 11, 2024 12:34 a.m. ET

Week 11 of the NFL season is on the horizon.

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 10.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 11 Odds

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

COMMANDERS @ EAGLES (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: Eagles -3 (Eagles favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -170 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Commanders +142 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

PACKERS @ BEARS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Packers -6.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Packers -285 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.51 total); Bears +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

JAGUARS @ LIONS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Lions -13 (Lions favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Lions -800 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Jaguars + 550 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

VIKINGS @ TITANS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Vikings -6.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -270 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.70 total); Titans +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

RAIDERS @ DOLPHINS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -7 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -340 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.94 total); Raiders +270 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

RAMS @ PATRIOTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Rams -5.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Rams -238 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.20 total); Patriots +195 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

BROWNS @ SAINTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Saints -2.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Saints -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Browns +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

COLTS @ JETS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jets -3 (Jets favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Jets -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Colts +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

RAVENS @ STEELERS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -3 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Steelers +136 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

FALCONS @ BRONCOS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Broncos -1.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Falcons +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

SEAHAWKS @ 49ERS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -6.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -325 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.08 total); Seahawks +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHIEFS @ BILLS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -1.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Chiefs cover)

Moneyline: Bills -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Chiefs +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

BENGALS @ CHARGERS (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Bengals +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, NOV. 18

TEXANS @ COWBOYS (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Texans -7 (Texans favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Texans -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Cowboys +275 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

