2024 NFL franchise tag tracker: tagging period open
The NFL offseason is underway, and from Feb. 20 to March 5, teams can place the franchise tag on impending free agents.
There are two main types of franchise tags: non-exclusive and exclusive.
The non-exclusive tag means that a player can still negotiate with other NFL teams, while the exclusive tag prevents a player from negotiating with a different team. There are also transition tags, which allow a player to continue negotiating with teams, but his current team has the right to match any offer.
Each team can tag only one player, which results in a fully guaranteed deal for one season if the player opts to play on the tag. A franchise tag salary is based on the average salary of the five highest-paid players at a respective position (e.g. quarterback, running back, wide receiver, etc.), while the transition tag is the average of the 10 highest-paid players at the position. The window to tag a player ends on March 5 at 4 p.m. ET.
Regardless of the type of tag, players and teams can still agree to a long-term deal before training camp even if the tag is used.
Here's a list of players who will potentially be tagged.
- Jaguars LB Josh Allen
- Cardinals S Budda Baker
- Panthers LB Brian Burns
- Ravens RB Gus Edwards
- Bengals WR Tee Higgins
- Chiefs DT Chris Jones
- Ravens DT Justin Madubuike
- Giants S Xavier McKinney
- Patriots OL Michael Onwenu
- Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.
- Ravens LB Patrick Queen
- Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed
- Ravens S Geno Stone
- Buccaneers LB Devin White
- Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.
Stick with FOX Sports for the latest on players being tagged.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
NFL odds: Three 2024-2025 NFL MVP futures bets to make now
Antonio Pierce hints that Magic Johnson lured OC Kliff Kingsbury to Commanders
Way-too-early 2024 NFL playoff predictions: Why Colts, Commanders will rise
-
2024 NFL free-agent top-50 rankings: Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins lead the way
Ten NFL draft prospects who could follow their coaches to the Buccaneers
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots, Seahawks among six teams selecting first-round QBs
-
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Which star will take the stage at halftime?
2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Caleb Williams leads our top-50 big board
Why did 49ers fire DC Steve Wilks? Here's what we know
-
NFL odds: Three 2024-2025 NFL MVP futures bets to make now
Antonio Pierce hints that Magic Johnson lured OC Kliff Kingsbury to Commanders
Way-too-early 2024 NFL playoff predictions: Why Colts, Commanders will rise
-
2024 NFL free-agent top-50 rankings: Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins lead the way
Ten NFL draft prospects who could follow their coaches to the Buccaneers
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots, Seahawks among six teams selecting first-round QBs
-
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Which star will take the stage at halftime?
2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Caleb Williams leads our top-50 big board
Why did 49ers fire DC Steve Wilks? Here's what we know