National Football League 2024 NFL franchise tag tracker: tagging period open Published Feb. 20, 2024 3:51 p.m. ET

The NFL offseason is underway, and from Feb. 20 to March 5, teams can place the franchise tag on impending free agents.

There are two main types of franchise tags: non-exclusive and exclusive.

The non-exclusive tag means that a player can still negotiate with other NFL teams, while the exclusive tag prevents a player from negotiating with a different team. There are also transition tags, which allow a player to continue negotiating with teams, but his current team has the right to match any offer.

Each team can tag only one player, which results in a fully guaranteed deal for one season if the player opts to play on the tag. A franchise tag salary is based on the average salary of the five highest-paid players at a respective position (e.g. quarterback, running back, wide receiver, etc.), while the transition tag is the average of the 10 highest-paid players at the position. The window to tag a player ends on March 5 at 4 p.m. ET.

Regardless of the type of tag, players and teams can still agree to a long-term deal before training camp even if the tag is used.

