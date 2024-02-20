National Football League
2024 NFL franchise tag tracker: tagging period open
National Football League

2024 NFL franchise tag tracker: tagging period open

Published Feb. 20, 2024 3:51 p.m. ET

The NFL offseason is underway, and from Feb. 20 to March 5, teams can place the franchise tag on impending free agents.

There are two main types of franchise tags: non-exclusive and exclusive. 

The non-exclusive tag means that a player can still negotiate with other NFL teams, while the exclusive tag prevents a player from negotiating with a different team. There are also transition tags, which allow a player to continue negotiating with teams, but his current team has the right to match any offer. 

Each team can tag only one player, which results in a fully guaranteed deal for one season if the player opts to play on the tag. A franchise tag salary is based on the average salary of the five highest-paid players at a respective position (e.g. quarterback, running back, wide receiver, etc.), while the transition tag is the average of the 10 highest-paid players at the position. The window to tag a player ends on March 5 at 4 p.m. ET. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of the type of tag, players and teams can still agree to a long-term deal before training camp even if the tag is used.

Here's a list of players who will potentially be tagged.

Stick with FOX Sports for the latest on players being tagged.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Russell Wilson next team odds: Steelers new favorites to land Broncos QB

Russell Wilson next team odds: Steelers new favorites to land Broncos QB

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes