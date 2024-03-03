National Football League
2024 NFL Draft odds: Which position will represent Mr. Irrelevant?
2024 NFL Draft odds: Which position will represent Mr. Irrelevant?

Published Mar. 3, 2024

The emergence of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has made the Mr. Irrelevant pick in the NFL draft relevant for bettors.

In his first two seasons in the NFL, Purdy has led the 49ers to the NFC Conference Championship Game and a Super Bowl appearance. And with his early success, teams and bettors are now hesitant to overlook the final pick, as they search for their own diamond in the rough.

Prior to Purdy, there were Mr. Irrelevant picks that have seen success stories in the NFL and have gone on to contribute to Super Bowl-winning teams.

Kicker Ryan Sucoop was Mr. Irrelevant in 2009 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs and he went on to tie the NFL record for highest field goal percentage by a rookie in a season (86.2%). 

Sucoop eventually left the Chiefs to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he became the first Mr. Irrelevant to play in and win a Super Bowl as a starter.

As the NFL combine gets underway, let's take a look at the position pick odds for Mr. Irrelevant at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 NFL DRAFT MR. IRRELEVANT ODDS: * 

Quarterback: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Defensive Line/ Edge: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Wide Receiver: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Cornerback: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Offensive Lineman: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Linebacker: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Running Back: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Safety: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Tight End: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Kicker/Punter/Long Snapper: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

* odds as of 3/3/24

