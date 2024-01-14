National Football League 2024 NFL divisional odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game Published Jan. 14, 2024 8:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As we get ready for the final two games from the Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday, here's a look at the early lines for the NFL divisional round game that has been released.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for the divisional round — the point spread, moneyline and the total (Over/Under).

Packers @ 49ers (Day, time, TV TBD)

Point spread: 49ers -10 (49ers favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -520 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.92 total); Packers +390 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $49 total)

Total: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Keep checking FOX Sports as we'll be adding/updating the lines for the NFL's divisional round.

