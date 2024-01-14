National Football League
2024 NFL divisional odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
National Football League

2024 NFL divisional odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game

Published Jan. 14, 2024 8:36 p.m. ET

As we get ready for the final two games from the Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday, here's a look at the early lines for the NFL divisional round game that has been released.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for the divisional round — the point spread, moneyline and the total (Over/Under).

Packers @ 49ers (Day, time, TV TBD)

Point spread: 49ers -10 (49ers favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -520 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.92 total); Packers +390 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $49 total)
Total: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep checking FOX Sports as we'll be adding/updating the lines for the NFL's divisional round.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings

2024 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes