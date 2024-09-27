National Football League 2024 NFL Bad Beats: Brandon Aubrey's first career miss from 50 yards Updated Sep. 27, 2024 12:47 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Every week in the NFL , bettors, sportsbooks or both bemoan some form of a bad beat.

Whether it's a spread pick, a moneyline bet, or wager on the total points scored— there's always one occurrence that affects a few bets.

In the Thursday Night Football game between the Giants and the Cowboys, it was the Cowboys spread (-5.5) that bettors felt the pain on.

Let's check out how it all went down.

Brandon Aubrey misses first-ever 50-yard field goal

Bettors who wagered on the Cowboys to cover a 5.5-point spread saw victory flash before their eyes.

With 2:28 to go in the fourth quarter, and the Cowboys leading 20-15, Dallas was looking to close things out against New York on the road.

Mike McCarthy's squad ran the ball three plays in a row to drain as much clock as possible, with the drive resulting in a fourth down with 32 seconds left to go in the ball game.

Brandon Aubrey, who was 12 for 12 on the season and 48 for 50 on his career, trotted on to the field to knock down what everyone expected to be an automatic make. For perspective, Aubrey had nailed a 60-yard field goal earlier in the third quarter— the week after making a 65-yard kick to set the record as the second-longest field goal in NFL history.

What's even more incredible is that the make had put him at 16 for 16 on field goals from 50+ yards for his career— extending his record for the longest such streak to start a career by any kicker in NFL history.

So what's a 51-yard attempt to him, especially with the game basically over?

Somehow, Aubrey missed. His streak was snapped, and more importantly, bettors who took the Cowboys to cover the 5.5-point spread lost. The field goal would have also won for bettors who wagered on the spread when it was six points.

Daniel Jones would go on to throw an interception in a last-ditch effort to win the game, and the final score would remain 20-15. With three career 60-yard field goals, Aubrey needs just one more to tie the NFL record set by Brett Maher. He also joined Greg Zuerlein, Matt Prater and Maher as the only kickers in NFL history with three or more field goal makes of 60-plus yards.

