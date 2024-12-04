National Football League 2024 NFL AFC, NFC Championship odds: Chiefs, Lions favored Published Dec. 4, 2024 10:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL playoffs are inching closer. In fact, a few teams have already booked their tickets.

Could you have guessed that the defending champion Chiefs are already in?

Joining them as a guaranteed playoff participant is one of their AFC rivals, the Bills. The rest of the field is in flux.

With that, it's time to look at which teams will make it to the final weekend and play in Super Bowl LIX. Let's check out the odds at Draftkings Sportsbook, as of Dec. 4.

NFC Conference Winner Odds:

Lions: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Eagles: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Packers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Vikings: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Buccaneers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Commanders: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

The Big Picture: The NFC is stacked at the top, with the Lions (11-1) a mere game ahead of Philly (10-2) and Minnesota (10-2), and the Packers lurking (9-3). Can Detroit hold on to the top seed? It has five games left: home against Green Bay, Buffalo and Minnesota, and on the road against San Francisco and Chicago. The Eagles, meanwhile, have Carolina, Pittsburgh, Dallas and the Giants at home, and Washington on the road. Minnesota has Atlanta, Chicago and Green Bay at home, and Seattle and Detroit on the road. The top seed, which will determine the road to the Super Bowl, is truly up for grabs.

Tom Brady explains how weather impacts playoff teams

AFC Conference Winner Odds:

Chiefs: +215 (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)

Bills: +215 (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)

Ravens: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Steelers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chargers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Texans: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Broncos: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

The Big Picture: As has become a yearly routine, the AFC is all about who can knock off Kansas City, winners of four of the last five AFC title games. At 11-1, the Chiefs are atop the conference again, but they have shown some kinks in the armor. Their 11 wins are by a combined 63 points (5.7 points per game). Nine of those wins are by seven points or fewer. And, their lone loss came at the hands of Buffalo, whose 10 wins have come by 15.9 points per game. Baltimore, per usual, will be a threat, and Pittsburgh appears to be energized behind Russell Wilson.

