2024 Chicago Bears schedule, season prediction, early breakdown
The Chicago Bears' schedule for the 2024 NFL season has been revealed.
Here's the full look, with strength of schedule, plus predicted record and an early breakdown from Carmen Vitali.
Schedule
- Week 1: Sept. 8 vs. Titans
- Week 2: Sept. 15 at Texans
- Week 3: Sept. 22 at Colts
- Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Rams
- Week 5: Oct. 6 vs. Panthers
- Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Jaguars (England)
- Week 7: BYE
- Week 8: Oct. 27 at Commanders
- Week 9: Nov. 3 at Cardinals
- Week 10: Nov. 10 vs. Patriots
- Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. Packers
- Week 12: Nov. 24 vs. Vikings
- Week 13: Nov. 28 at Lions (Thanksgiving)
- Week 14: Dec. 8 at 49ers
- Week 15: Dec. 15 at Vikings
- Week 16: Dec. 22 vs. Lions
- Week 17: Dec. 26 vs. Seahawks
- Week 18: Jan. 4/5 at Packers
Strength of Schedule: .467 (30th toughest)
Final record prediction: 9-8
Breakdown: Step-by-step, people. On paper, this year's Bears roster looks rock solid, with an embarrassment of riches in the wide receiver room for maybe the first time in my lifetime. In No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams, they have the best quarterback prospect in years at the helm and a new offensive coordinator with a track record of getting great things out of his signal-callers.
But (you knew it was coming), let's not put the cart in front of the horse. I want to temper the exaggerated expectations for this team in 2024. Going from a seven-win team to making the playoffs or being in the hunt for the division is a tall order — especially in the NFC North, which could be the toughest division in the NFL this year. Plus, there's a lot of new in Chicago. The process and plan may need some time to take hold. That could result in a bumpy beginning, but I think the Bears will finally figure it out by the end of the season and cross winning record off their roadmap to sustained success. Let that be enough for now. And if they exceed those realistic expectations, all the better for Bears fans.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 NFL Schedule Release: Date, when does the season start?
Could Dak Prescott and Bill Belichick team up in 2025 — on the Giants?
Aaron Rodgers to begin second season with Jets on 'MNF' against 49ers
-
2024-25 NFL predictions: 6 Over/Under bets to make for 2024 season
Exclusive: Cowboys will face Browns in Week 1 to mark Tom Brady's FOX Sports debut
Former NFL coach Jon Gruden loses Nevada high court ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
-
2024-25 NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen early favorites
Why Antoine Winfield Jr.’s record $84.1M deal for a DB makes sense to Bucs
Is Lions' Jared Goff more reliable than Bengals' Joe Burrow?
-
2024 NFL Schedule Release: Date, when does the season start?
Could Dak Prescott and Bill Belichick team up in 2025 — on the Giants?
Aaron Rodgers to begin second season with Jets on 'MNF' against 49ers
-
2024-25 NFL predictions: 6 Over/Under bets to make for 2024 season
Exclusive: Cowboys will face Browns in Week 1 to mark Tom Brady's FOX Sports debut
Former NFL coach Jon Gruden loses Nevada high court ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
-
2024-25 NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen early favorites
Why Antoine Winfield Jr.’s record $84.1M deal for a DB makes sense to Bucs
Is Lions' Jared Goff more reliable than Bengals' Joe Burrow?