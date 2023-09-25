National Football League
2023 NFL Week 4 betting recap, odds: Home favorites dominate
Updated Oct. 2, 2023 4:00 p.m. ET

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL. 

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 4? Home favorites dominated straight up (SU), winning six out of seven games. 

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest. It should be noted that the Jaguars and Falcons played in London, but the Jaguars were designated as the home team in that matchup.

Favorites ATS: 9-5-1

Covered: 49ers, Bills, Lions, Vikings, Chargers, Ravens, Jaguars, Cowboys, Rams
Did not cover: Chiefs, Steelers, Bengals, Eagles, Saints
Push: Broncos

Underdogs ATS: 5-9-1

Covered: Commanders, Buccaneers, Texans, Jets, Titans
Did not cover: Cardinals, Dolphins, Browns, Colts, Panthers, Patriots, Packers, Falcons, Raiders
Push: Bears

Home teams ATS: 8-6-1

Covered: 49ers, Bills, Jets, Titans, Cowboys, Texans, Chargers, Jaguars
Did not cover: Packers, Browns, Panthers, Saints, Colts, Eagles
Push: Bears

Road teams ATS: 6-8-1

Covered: Buccaneers, Commanders, Vikings, Lions, Rams, Ravens
Did not cover: Cardinals, Dolphins, Patriots, Chiefs, Steelers, Falcons, Bengals, Raiders
Push: Broncos

Home teams SU (W-L): 8-7

Win: 49ers, Texans, Bills, Titans, Jaguars, Chargers, Eagles, Cowboys
Loss: Colts, Packers, Browns, Bears, Jets, Saints, Panthers

Road teams SU (W-L): 7-8

Win: Buccaneers, Lions, Vikings, Chiefs, Ravens, Broncos, Rams
Loss: Commanders, Cardinals, Dolphins, Patriots, Steelers, Bengals, Falcons, Raiders, Patriots

Home favorites ATS: 5-2

Covered: Jaguars, 49ers, Bills, Cowboys, Chargers
Did not cover: Saints, Eagles
Push: none

Home underdogs ATS: 3-4-1

Covered: Jets, Titans, Texans
Did not cover: Packers, Colts, Browns, Panthers
Push: Bears

Home favorites SU (W-L): 6-1

Win: 49ers, Jaguars, Bills, Cowboys, Chargers, Eagles
Loss: Saints

Home underdogs SU (W-L): 2-6

Win: Texans, Titans
Loss: Packers, Jets, Colts, Bears, Panthers, Browns

Road favorites ATS: 4-3-1

Covered: Lions, Vikings, Ravens, Rams
Did not cover: Chiefs, Steelers, Bengals
Push: Broncos

Road underdogs ATS: 2-5

Covered: Commanders, Buccaneers
Did not cover: Cardinals, Dolphins, Patriots, Falcons, Raiders
Push: none

Biggest underdog to cover: Commanders (+9 against Eagles)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Buccaneers (+4.5 against Saints)

Home Over/Under: 7-8

Over: 49ers, Bills, Colts, Packers, Jets, Bears, Eagles
Under: Texans, Saints, Browns, Titans, Cowboys, Jaguars, Panthers, Chargers

Road Over/Under: 7-8

Over: Commanders, Cardinals, Dolphins, Lions, Chiefs, Rams, Broncos
Under: Buccaneers, Patriots, Steelers, Bengals, Falcons, Ravens, Raiders, Vikings

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 5? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

