National Football League 2023 NFL Week 4 betting recap, odds: Home favorites dominate Updated Oct. 2, 2023 4:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 4? Home favorites dominated straight up (SU), winning six out of seven games.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: NFL Week 5 odds, spreads for every game

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest. It should be noted that the Jaguars and Falcons played in London, but the Jaguars were designated as the home team in that matchup.

Favorites ATS: 9-5-1

Covered: 49ers , Bills , Lions , Vikings , Chargers , Ravens , Jaguars , Cowboys , Rams

Did not cover: Chiefs , Steelers , Bengals , Eagles , Saints

Push: Broncos

Underdogs ATS: 5-9-1

Covered: Commanders , Buccaneers, Texans , Jets , Titans

Did not cover: Cardinals , Dolphins , Browns , Colts , Panthers , Patriots , Packers , Falcons , Raiders

Push: Bears

Home teams ATS: 8-6-1



Covered: 49ers, Bills, Jets, Titans, Cowboys, Texans, Chargers, Jaguars

Did not cover: Packers, Browns, Panthers, Saints, Colts, Eagles

Push: Bears

Road teams ATS: 6-8-1



Covered: Buccaneers, Commanders, Vikings, Lions, Rams, Ravens

Did not cover: Cardinals, Dolphins, Patriots, Chiefs, Steelers, Falcons, Bengals, Raiders

Push: Broncos

Home teams SU (W-L): 8-7



Win: 49ers, Texans, Bills, Titans, Jaguars, Chargers, Eagles, Cowboys

Loss: Colts, Packers, Browns, Bears, Jets, Saints, Panthers

Road teams SU (W-L): 7-8



Win: Buccaneers, Lions, Vikings, Chiefs, Ravens, Broncos, Rams

Loss: Commanders, Cardinals, Dolphins, Patriots, Steelers, Bengals, Falcons, Raiders, Patriots

Home favorites ATS: 5-2



Covered: Jaguars, 49ers, Bills, Cowboys, Chargers

Did not cover: Saints, Eagles

Push: none

Home underdogs ATS: 3-4-1

Covered: Jets, Titans, Texans

Did not cover: Packers, Colts, Browns, Panthers

Push: Bears

Home favorites SU (W-L): 6-1

Win: 49ers, Jaguars, Bills, Cowboys, Chargers, Eagles

Loss: Saints

Home underdogs SU (W-L): 2-6

Win: Texans, Titans

Loss: Packers, Jets, Colts, Bears, Panthers, Browns

Road favorites ATS: 4-3-1

Covered: Lions, Vikings, Ravens, Rams

Did not cover: Chiefs, Steelers, Bengals

Push: Broncos

Road underdogs ATS: 2-5



Covered: Commanders, Buccaneers

Did not cover: Cardinals, Dolphins, Patriots, Falcons, Raiders

Push: none

Biggest underdog to cover: Commanders (+9 against Eagles)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Buccaneers (+4.5 against Saints)



Home Over/Under: 7-8



Over: 49ers, Bills, Colts, Packers, Jets, Bears, Eagles

Under: Texans, Saints, Browns, Titans, Cowboys, Jaguars, Panthers, Chargers



Road Over/Under: 7-8

Over: Commanders, Cardinals, Dolphins, Lions, Chiefs, Rams, Broncos

Under: Buccaneers, Patriots, Steelers, Bengals, Falcons, Ravens, Raiders, Vikings

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 5? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more