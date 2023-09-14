National Football League 2023 NFL Week 2 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Sep. 14, 2023 2:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Hope everyone had a fun and profitable opening week of the NFL season. We're back for what I like to call "Overreaction Week" after a wild Week 1.

Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the action, so if you are looking for some help with wagers every week, I've got you covered. In addition to giving you picks, I will also be throwing in my Survivor plays at the end of this because why not?

Lastly, we're into the latest episode of my digital show and podcast . We appreciate everyone who has listened and can't wait to provide you with some winners. As a reminder, the college football-focused episodes — presented by Big Noon Kickoff — will be released on Thursdays, while the NFL-themed episodes will drop on Fridays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, let's get into the fun. Here are my best bets for the Week 2 NFL slate.

(All times ET)

Bears at Buccaneers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Tampa Bay averaged 3.6 yards per play, was outgained by 127 yards and was plus-3 in turnovers against the Vikings. This was more inopportune Minnesota than it was anything the Bucs did well.

I don't think the Bears are great by any means, but if they can clean up turnovers of their own, Justin Fields should be able to create enough plays with his feet to give Chicago a shot to win this one.

PICK: Bears (+3) to lose by 3 points or fewer (or win outright)

Commanders at Broncos (4:25 p.m. CBS)

Washington did everything it could to give Arizona the game last week, but the Cardinals gave it right back. The Commanders committed three turnovers, eight penalties and averaged just 3.8 yards per play.

While Russell Wilson looked far from what people were hoping he would look like under Sean Payton, one would have to expect the Broncos to get right against a struggling Washington offense. If they don't, this season could get ugly in a hurry.

PICK: Broncos (-3.5) to win by more than 3.5 points

49ers at Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Rest assured, San Francisco's defense will not allow Matthew Stafford to pick it apart like he did to the Seahawks. The Seattle secondary made Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua look like All-Pros, combining for 16 catches and 338 yards. Stafford wasn't sacked once.

Last season, the Rams scored 23 points in two games against the Niners' defense and I expect the L.A. offensive line to struggle mightily here and this offense to regress quite a bit.

It won't help the Rams' production that San Francisco's offense will have a lot more success than Geno Smith and crew.

PICK: Rams team total Under 18.5 points

Jets at Cowboys (4:25 p.m., CBS)

While the Jets' offense will struggle to move the ball through the air, the running game and defense is big time. If the New York defense was able to force Josh Allen into becoming a turnover machine, it could very easily do the same thing to Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys had 265 yards and two non-offensive touchdowns against the Giants, so it's not as if the offense went nuts here.

Yes, Zach Wilson is quite capable of turning it over a bunch and giving Dallas a short field and easy points. But this Jets defense is going to do everything it can to keep this team in every game, and with an inflated price, I'll grab the points. With any luck, this might hit 10 by Sunday.

PICK: Jets (+9.5) to lose by fewer than 9.5 points (or win outright)

Peter Schrager, Dave Helman debate whether Zach Wilson can be THE GUY for the Jets Peter Schrager, Dave Helman react to the injury Aaron Rodgers.

Survivor Plays

Tread Carefully: Detroit

Expectations couldn't be higher for the Lions and lower for the Seahawks after one week. What did people think just one week ago? Don't let one bad performance by Seattle and one great performance by the Lions cause you to overreact. Those looking to save Buffalo and Dallas may land on the Lions, but I'm not all in on the Lions here.

High risk/reward: Giants

There are those whose plans are to pick against the Cardinals all season. So this may not be much of a risk/reward for some, but the Giants looked terrible last week. Remember, last year the Giants were extremely fortunate to win so many games so maybe there will be a massive regression here. The Cardinals are terrible, but taking a road team — and not a particularly good one — always comes with risk. But if you're right, you've burned a team that you likely will not use again and moving on.

Top pick: Broncos

This is a play against Washington more than a play on Denver. I don't think you will have another chance to use the Broncos, and between the Denver defense and hopefully a better Russell Wilson, the Broncos should avoid going 0-2.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;nbsp;

share