2023 NFL Week 2 odds: Kansas City Chiefs to cover, other Week 2 best bets

The first Sunday of the NFL season is in the books!

While the weekend left us bettors with more questions than answers, we can be well assured that Patrick Mahomes will come out strong when he squares off against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

We also saw the beginning of the future in Green Bay, and boy, does it look Love-ly.

So, without further ado, let's jump into my favorite bets for the Week 2 slate.

All times ET

Chiefs at Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

If Mahomes is a favorite of under three points or an underdog, it’s an automatic wager for me, and this line opened at -2.5 in the look ahead and hasn’t moved despite the outcomes from this weekend.

The Chiefs lost to the Detroit Lions 21-20, while Jacksonville beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-21. The Chiefs lost that game because 10% of Mahomes' passes were dropped by a receiving corps that was without star tight end Travis Kelce. He may or may not play this weekend, but his status doesn’t change my wager.

The Chiefs' offense is going to play better. The offensive line didn’t run block as it is capable of, and I expect an all-around better performance from that unit. The Jaguars' defense is average, and the Chiefs handled them with ease twice last season.

The Chiefs' defense played well against the Lions. It only allowed 14 points without DT Chris Jones in the lineup. Its young defensive backfield is solid, and I think it ends the season in the top third of the NFL. It will always be hard to stop Lawrence, but the Chiefs have the scheme and players to do it enough to cover this game.

And lastly, taking an angry Super Bowl championship team looking to get its first victory after playing poorly in Week 1 is a good wager.

PICK: Kansas City (-2.5) to win by more than 2.5 points

Browns at Steelers (8:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN+)

The Cleveland Browns' offense ran the ball well against the Bengals, but it wasn’t until the Bengals' defense got worn down — without any help from their offense — that we saw the scoring result.

Deshaun Watson, who the Browns were hoping would return to his Houston form, did not appear to be much better in Week 1 than last season. He skipped too many footballs and didn't throw accurate passes. Maybe it was the rain, but I’d be worried if I were Cleveland.

The Steelers' defense is far better than it played against the San Francisco 49ers, and with the Browns down their right tackle, the Steelers' T.J. Watt could have another big day. They will make it hard for the Browns to move the ball if Watson isn’t throwing well.

I was super bummed about the Steelers' offense on Sunday against the 49ers. I was high on its capability in 2023, but Pittsburgh got its butt whooped by the 49ers defense. The offensive line was poor, and I hate this matchup for it against a Browns defensive line that is elite and rolls multiple layers deep.

The Steelers are going to struggle to move the ball.

I’m taking the Under here.

PICK: Under 40 points scored by both teams combined

Packers at Falcons (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App )

I just don’t buy the Falcons being any good after Week 1.

They beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 with only 13 offensive first downs and 221 yards. They forced three turnovers and scored 17 points on short fields. Their defense was active, getting after Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young, but the Falcons are not going to force three turnovers against the Packers.

The Packers looked like a playoff team against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Jordan Love is finally the Packers' starting quarterback of the future, and he played the part in their win. He was cool, calm and collected while playing within himself and the system.

The Packers defense was active and made it difficult for the Bears' offense to operate.

The Pack are just better than the Falcons, and I’m fine laying a point with them on the road.

PICK: Green Bay (-1) to win by more than 1 point

