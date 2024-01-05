National Football League 2023 NFL Week 18 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Jan. 5, 2024 5:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for some wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

Last week, we finished 1-2, but we're still up on the season. Let's gain some momentum going into the playoffs.

Here are my best bets for this week's slate.

(All times ET)

﻿Last Week: 1-2 (Season: 33-26-3)

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts (8:15 p.m. Jan. 6, ESPN)

This number has flipped. The Colts are the underdogs against C.J. Stroud in a game where the winner is in the NFL playoffs. Whoever wins this game could also potentially win the division if the Jaguars lose to the Titans on Sunday. However, I still like the Colts here.

Stroud has had the tendency to be able to pick apart Cover 3-type teams like the Colts. But at the same time, he is down some receivers. I think here at home, Indy will have a pretty good home-field advantage. I like the Colts, who've played well at home to get the win and move on to the playoffs.

As an aside, if you like the Colts — or the Texans, for that matter — maybe take a chance on either DeMeco Ryans or Shane Steichen to win Coach of the Year.

PICK: Colts (+1) to lose by fewer than 1 point (or win outright)

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. Jan. 7, FOX and FOX Sports App)

I know a lot of people love Las Vegas this week because they're using the thought process that the Raiders have been outspoken about wanting to get Antonio Pierce that head coaching job. I think that's done. I think he's going to be the head coach. Now, onto the game.

This is a Raiders offense that has not been good this year. And Denver's defense has played well, although I know there isn't a ton to play for here. I believe this game does have some kind of factor in what happens in the NFL playoffs regarding tie-breaker situations. But if Denver can finish the season 9-8, that would be a pretty remarkable season. Give me the Broncos to go on the road and get that win against the Raiders.

PICK: Broncos (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. Jan. 7, FOX and FOX Sports App)

This is dangerous for me because I really haven't been able to figure out Seattle very well this year. Last week, I loved the Seahawks against the Steelers, but their defense was a no-show.

Look at what Arizona did last week against Philadelphia. The Cardinals ran the ball up and down the field, dominating the Eagles defense. They know they have Kyler Murray as their quarterback and want to see what he can do. I don't think they care about moving up in the draft for a quarterback; they're fine with where they are. And if you look at Seattle's defense struggling and its offensive line giving up a lot of pressure, I like this spot here for the Cardinals to pick up a shocking fifth win of the year.

PICK: Cardinals (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

