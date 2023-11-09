National Football League 2023 NFL Week 10 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Nov. 9, 2023 8:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for some wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games.

Last week, we finished 3-1. Let's keep that momentum going in Week 10.

Now, let's get into the fun. Here are my best bets for this week's slate.

ADVERTISEMENT

(All times ET Sunday)

﻿Last Week: 3-1 (Season: 17-17-1)

49ers @ Jaguars (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

The Niners needed the week off after three straight losses, and while it looks like Trent Williams will be out, Deebo Samuel will be back, which should help the Niners offense here. Jacksonville has won five straight, but this is a huge step up from the teams it has faced recently. Hopefully, Chase Young can impact the Niners pass rush and defense, which have been lacking lately. My faith in the Niners will hopefully be realized here.

PICK: 49ers (-3) to win by more than 3 points

Lions @ Chargers (4:05 p.m., CBS)

We all saw the Chargers offense stink up the joint Monday night against the Jets. Now they are catching three against a solid Lions squad. I think the Lions are good, but I don't know how good, as their last five wins have come against Atlanta, Green Bay, Carolina, Tampa and the Raiders. I don't think the Chargers are an elite team, but I also don't think they should be a home 'dog against the Lions. I expect a better offensive effort from the Chargers here.

PICK: Chargers (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Chiefs top Nick’s Tiers, Lions & Browns ‘impossible to predict’

Commanders @ Seahawks (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Usually, teams coming off embarrassing losses like the Seahawks tend to bounce back with an inspired performance. I might be in the minority here, but I'm unsure about how good Seattle is. The Seahawks were uninspiring in wins over the Cardinals and Browns before the blowout loss. Seattle has offensive line issues, which has led to a predictable Geno Smith regression. Washington has been in most games this year, including both vs. the Eagles. Its offense should score enough to hang around here as well.

PICK: Commanders (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

SURVIVOR PLAYS

Here is how I'm playing Survivor this week.

Top Pick: Cowboys

It's pretty cut and dry this week. If you have Dallas, that's the obvious play. Moving forward, we’re in a position where playing against the Giants each week is a sound play and opens up a bunch of teams to use that you normally wouldn’t consider. If you don’t have the Cowboys, you’re pretty much in a coin-flip situation.

Coin Flips: Falcons and Steelers

Cincinnati has injury concerns this week, and I don't trust the Seahawks. That leaves two options for coin-flippers. Taking the Falcons (gulp) against a rusty Kyler Murray and a bad Cardinals team, or option B, which is going with the Steelers and their Houdini act against a bad Packers team. Good luck with either squad; you'll need it.

Before I leave you, here is the latest episode of my digital show and podcast . We appreciate everyone who has listened and can't wait to provide you with some weekly winners. As a reminder, the college football -focused episodes — presented by Big Noon Kickoff — will be released on Thursdays, while the NFL-themed episodes will drop on Fridays.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share