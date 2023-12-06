National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Tyreek Hill favored for OPOY; Ceedee Lamb outside looking in Published Dec. 6, 2023 3:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In the process of running away from defenders, Tyreek Hill appears to be running away in the Offensive Player of the Year race as well.

The Miami Dolphins star is the odds-on favorite to win the award at -200. Behind him on the oddsboard is San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at +170, and rounding out the top three is Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at a distant +2500.

So far this season, Hill has racked up 93 receptions, 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns. In Miami's Week 13 45-15 win over the Commanders, Hill had five receptions, 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Let's take a closer look at the odds for OPOY.

ADVERTISEMENT

2023 NFL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR ODDS : *

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

A.J. Brown, Eagles: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jalen Hurts, Eagles: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Lamar Jackson, Ravens: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

*odds as of 12/6/2023

Can Tyreek Hill become the first receiver to reach 2,000 yards in a season?

Hill's year has been so stellar that earlier this week, the "Undisputed" crew wondered if he was as good as one legendary wideout by the name of Randy Moss.

And for Hall of Fame wideout Michael Irvin, while Hill might not be the better receiver, he is more versatile than Moss.

"Randy Moss ain't getting in that back field [like Hill] and running the football from that back field like that," Irvin said. " … Tyreek is not just a wide receiver. He can fit in those other categories."

Tyreek Hill speaks on connection with Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins' success

On the outside looking into the OPOY race is CeeDee Lamb.

Once one of the favorites to win the award, he's now somewhat out of the race, at least from an odds perspective.

This season, Lamb has 90 catches, 1,182 yards and seven touchdowns, a ways behind Hill in each category.

Follow along on FOX Sports for the latest news in the sports world.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share