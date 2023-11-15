National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Deshaun Watson's injury shifts Browns' Week 11 spread, SB odds Updated Nov. 15, 2023 2:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In Week 10, the Cleveland Browns, led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, secured a 33-31 victory over AFC North rival Baltimore, with Watson throwing for 213 yards and a touchdown.

Despite being 5.5-point underdogs, the Browns covered the spread with an outright win, a big win for Browns bettors.

However, the win came at a cost.

According to the team, during the first half against Baltimore, Watson suffered a displaced fracture in his right shoulder. He underwent an MRI on Monday, and team doctors decided Watson needed immediate surgery, putting an end to his season.

With that, the point spread for the Browns' upcoming clash with the divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers shifted from Cleveland -4.5 to Cleveland -2 at DraftKings Sportsbook. This game also has the second-lowest Over/Under in a decade at 33.5 points.

Additionally, at BetMGM, the Browns' Super Bowl odds lengthened from +2200 to +4000 after it was revealed that Watson's season was over.

On Wednesday's edition of "Undisputed," Skip Bayless credited Watson for playing through multiple injuries in the second half against the Ravens, including a high ankle sprain he suffered in the contest as well.

"You wanna talk about all-time heroic? Now we know he's playing with some sort of fracture in his throwing shoulder. And he struggled in the first half. … He sucks it up and plays an all-time great second half. He goes 14-for-14 in the second half. Deshaun goes 7-for-7 in the fourth quarter as they mount a comeback from 14 points down. All-time heroic."

'We never quit' – Deshaun Watson speaks on Browns' resilience after comeback win over Ravens

