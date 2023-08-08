National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Can Ravens extend historic preseason win streak? Updated Aug. 8, 2023 12:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens look to continue one of the most unusual streaks in pro sports when they play host to the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

Under John Harbaugh, Baltimore has won 23 exhibition games in a row. The Ravens last lost an exhibition game on Sept. 3, 2015.

How long ago was that?

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson made his debut for the Louisville Cardinals two days after that 20-19 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons to finish the 2015 preseason with three consecutive losses and a 1-3 record.

The Green Bay Packers (1959-62) held the previous record with 19 consecutive exhibition victories.

The Buffalo Bills have the second-longest active preseason win streak (nine games).

For what it's worth, Baltimore is a 6-point favorite over the Eagles on Saturday. The Ravens are -250 on the moneyline, meaning a $10 wager would result in a $14 total payout ($4 profit).

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m. ET Saturday, NFL Network

Point spread: Ravens -6 (Ravens favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Eagles +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

Are the new-look Ravens AFC contenders? Craig Carton and Plaxico Burress weigh in on the Baltimore Ravens. Carton explains why the Ravens are a lock to make the postseason.

The Ravens wrapped up the 2022 exhibition season with a 17-15 win over the Washington Commanders, meaning Harbaugh & Co. didn't cover the 6.5-point spread in that game.

That made the Ravens 20-3 against the spread (ATS) in that span.

For those looking ahead to the regular season odds for the Ravens, we've got you covered.

RAVENS' ODDS FOR 2023 SEASON*

Ravens win AFC North Division: +220 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Ravens win AFC: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Ravens win Super Bowl LVIII: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Lamar Jackson wins MVP: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Lamar Jackson wins Comeback Player of Year: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Lamar Jackson wins Offensive Player of Year: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Lamar Jackson to win MVP or Offensive Player of the Year: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Lamar Jackson to throw 30+ TD passes in regular season: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Lamar Jackson to score 10+ rushing TDs in regular season: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Lamar Jackson regular season passing yards Over/Under 3350.5

Over (-110): Bet $10 to win $19.09 total

Under (-110): Bet $10 to win $19.09 total

Lamar Jackson regular rushing yards Over/Under 775.5

Over (-110): Bet $10 to win $19.09 total

Under (-110): Bet $10 to win $19.09 total

* = as of 8/8/2023

