2023 Hall of Fame Game odds: Browns-Jets lines, predictions, picks Published Jul. 30, 2023 4:03 p.m. ET

Are you ready for some football?

The exhibition season is approaching, with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets set for Thursday night in Canton, Ohio.

This matchup marks the first college or NFL football game since the Super Bowl, and bettors are ready to get in some football wagers.

The Hall of Fame Game features Aaron Rodgers' debut in a different shade of green, so you can be sure both football fans and bettors will be tuned in.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Browns-Jets game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under.

HALL OF FAME GAME

Browns vs. Jets at Canton, Ohio (8 p.m. ET Thursday, NBC)

Point spread: Browns -1.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Browns -120 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Jets +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined

After winning the NFL MVP four times in 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers was traded in April to the Jets.

J-E-T-S fans are expecting a lot from Rodgers as Gang Green is seeking their first playoff appearance since the 2010 season. Can the star quarterback help the Jets fly into the postseason?

The game precedes the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday.

Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas and former Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko and cornerback Darrelle Revis are among this year's nine inductees.

The regular season opens Sept. 7.

