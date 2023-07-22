National Football League Jets give 'Hard Knocks' early material as fights break out at practice Updated Jul. 22, 2023 6:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Jets have yet to put the pads on at practice, but that hasn't stopped players from getting chippy.

Three fights broke out at Jets practice on Saturday, according to multiple reporters who were present. Several fan videos also emerged of the multiple scuffles throughout the day.

Defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Michael Clemons were reportedly among the main culprits in the fights alongside multiple unnamed offensive linemen. Clemons even threw a punch at one point toward tight end Jeremy Ruckert, according to one account of Saturday's events.

Despite the heated nature of Saturday's practice, Jets coach Robert Saleh was in a calm mood when discussing what happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yeah, it's hot," Saleh said with a smirk to reporters. "It was a good competitive practice. It was good to see the offense fight back a little bit, but we've got another day tomorrow."

Fights during training camp practices aren't uncommon in the NFL. In fact, numerous fights became headlines last summer, especially in joint practices.

When asked about training camp fights last summer, Saleh seemed OK with them, but only under a certain condition.

"One rule: No punching," Saleh told reporters at the time.

The Jets' training camp was viewed as one of the more intriguing camps around the league this summer. Of course, it's the first time that many fans will get a look at Aaron Rodgers in Gang Green. But it will also all be documented by HBO's "Hard Knocks" as the hit show selected the Jets to be the featured team on this year's edition.

On a better note for Jets fans, Rodgers is already hitting it off with one of the Jets' top young players. Sauce Gardner delivered on the promise he made in April when he said he and his jeweler had a gift for Rodgers.

The corner gave the quarterback a diamond No. 8 necklace, which is the number Rodgers wears now for the Jets.

New York was the first team to hit the practice field this summer because it plays in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New York Jets

share