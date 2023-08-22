National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Buy or sell hype on Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Justin Fields Published Aug. 22, 2023 12:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL quarterbacks are always under the microscope, and expectations coming into this season are high for a few signal-callers in particular.

Aaron Rodgers is with a new team — the New York Jets — after being a four-time NFL MVP with the Green Bay Packers. Justin Fields, who struggled in his first two seasons as the starter for the Chicago Bears, is a popular betting pick to win MVP this season.

And perhaps no position in pro sports gets scrutinized more than the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. How will Dak Prescott fare after his offensive coordinator left and head coach Mike McCarthy has taken over play-calling duties?

McCarthy, by the way, was Rodgers' head coach when he was the NFL MVP in 2011 and 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's a look at the Over/Unders for passing yards and touchdowns for the three high-profile QBs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dak Prescott passing yards: 3,875.5

Over: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Under: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Dak Prescott passing touchdowns: 26.5

Over: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Under: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Aaron Rodgers passing yards: 3,800.5

Over: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Under: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Aaron Rodgers passing touchdowns: 27.5

Over: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Under: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Justin Fields passing yards: 2,775.5

Over: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Under: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Justin Fields passing touchdowns: 17.5

Over: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.05 total)

Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Last week, on an episode of "Speak," the panel addressed comments from one NFL executive saying that Fields could be a "poor man's Jalen Hurts."

Former NFL receiver James Jones took issue with any doubt directed at Fields.

"He does not have A.J. Brown, he does not have DeVonta Smith, he does not have Dallas Goedert, he does not have that offensive line in front of him, he did not have Miles Sanders last year. … Justin Fields threw 17 touchdowns [last season] — who was he throwing to? Because Hurts threw 22. Last year rushing, Justin Fields had [1,143 yards]. Hurts had [760 yards].

" … When you talk about individual players, and you say ‘poor man’s,' Justin Fields at the quarterback position is more of a talent than Jalen Hurts."

NFL exec: No reason Justin Fields 'can't be a poor-man's Jalen Hurts' An anonymous NFL executive said of Justin Fields: 'There's no reason why he can't be a poor-man's Jalen Hurts.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and James Jones react to the comments.

The three are all popular betting choices to win NFL MVP. Rodgers is the eighth betting choice at +1600, Fields ninth at +2000 and Prescott tied for 10th at +2200.

Follow along on FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and the rest of the sports world.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

share