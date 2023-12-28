National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Broncos benching Russell Wilson moves line vs. Chargers Published Dec. 28, 2023 10:43 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The costly Russell Wilson era with the Denver Broncos is likely ending.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, was expected to help bring the Broncos back to the glory days of John Elway and Peyton Manning when he was traded by the Seattle Seahawks to Denver for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock and two others in 2022.

Instead, coach Sean Payton announced Wednesday he was benching Wilson in favor of Jarrett Stidham, as the 7-8 Broncos face long odds to make the NFL playoffs (8% chance).

News of Wilson's benching moved the line for Denver's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Denver went from a 6-point favorite to a 3.5-point favorite.

The Broncos' moneyine odds went from -278 (bet $10 to win $13.60 total) to -183 (bet $10 to win $15.46 total), while the Chargers went from +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total) to +151 (bet $10 to win $25.10 total).

The total went from 38.5 combined points scored to 37.5.

Denver's Super Bowl odds remained at +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total).

Is the Broncos benching Russell Wilson disrespectful?

Chargers @ Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -3.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.46 total); Chargers +151 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.10 total)

Total: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension with the Broncos on Sept. 1 of last year. But Wilson's 11-19 record as a starter with the Broncos and massive salary have apparently outweighed the quarterback's on-field contributions in Payton's eyes.

"I think we have to separate who Russell Wilson is from what Russell Wilson has actually done over the past few years," said Joy Taylor, co-host of FOX's "Speak." "Russell Wilson has been a great player in this league, he has been a face of the league. Yes, he does kiss babies and we love that. We love that he's a Man of the Year (in 2020). We love that he's a great representation for the NFL. But this is a results-driven business."

Wilson is guaranteed $39 million in 2024 whether he is with the team or not, but he also has an additional $37 million that would become guaranteed if he is on the roster in March.

"You can sit there and talk about all the things he has done and all the things he's done in the past," FOX Sports NFL analyst Mark Schlereth said, "but right now, what you're paying him versus the production that you're getting. Those two things don't match up. They don't align."

Broncos bench Russell Wilson for final two games of the season

Colin Cowherd, host of FOX's "The Herd," said Payton is cutting his losses by benching Wilson.

"By getting rid of Russ, what you're saying is, the GM currently — who Sean didn't hire — you messed up," Cowherd said. "You gave up players, you gave up draft picks. It's not exactly a vote of confidence by Sean Payton toward the GM he inherited."

What will Payton and the Broncos do at QB moving forward? Denver is projected to have the 15th pick, meaning they won't have a shot at the top QBs in the 2024 draft class.

In addition, Denver doesn't have much draft capital after the trade with the Seahawks to try and move up.

"It always sounds nice to get rid of a player and move up and do better," Taylor said. "But quarterbacks, you know, there's not like a quarterback store that you can go to. And if there was, it's quite empty. It's not usually stocked."

