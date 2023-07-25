National Football League
2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch Browns vs. Jets, kickoff time, date
National Football League

2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch Browns vs. Jets, kickoff time, date

Published Jul. 25, 2023 8:06 p.m. ET

Since 1962, the NFL has held its annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game as the official kickoff of the NFL preseason. This year’s edition features the New York Jets in their third appearance in the game and the Cleveland Browns in their sixth. 

The game, held during Enshrinement Week for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, features two teams with inductees in the current year’s Hall of Fame class. This year, the Hall of Fame will welcome nine inductees, including former Browns left tackle, Joe Thomas, and former Jets players, Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis.

Check out everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game below:

When is the 2023 Hall of Fame Game?

The 2023 Hall of Fame Game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is playing in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game?

The Cleveland Browns will square off against the New York Jets in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game.

How can I watch the Hall of Fame Game? What channel is it on?

The Hall of Fame Game will be broadcast on NBC this year. Any cable, streaming service that carries NBC — or an antenna in range of a local station — will carry the game.

Where is the Hall of Fame Game?

The Hall of Fame Game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
 

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Justin Herbert, Chargers reportedly agree to 5-year, $262.5 million extension

Justin Herbert, Chargers reportedly agree to 5-year, $262.5 million extension

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes