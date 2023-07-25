National Football League 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch Browns vs. Jets, kickoff time, date Published Jul. 25, 2023 8:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Since 1962, the NFL has held its annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game as the official kickoff of the NFL preseason . This year’s edition features the New York Jets in their third appearance in the game and the Cleveland Browns in their sixth.

The game, held during Enshrinement Week for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, features two teams with inductees in the current year’s Hall of Fame class. This year, the Hall of Fame will welcome nine inductees, including former Browns left tackle, Joe Thomas, and former Jets players, Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis.

Check out everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game below:

When is the 2023 Hall of Fame Game?

The 2023 Hall of Fame Game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Who is playing in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game?

The Cleveland Browns will square off against the New York Jets in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game.

How can I watch the Hall of Fame Game? What channel is it on?

The Hall of Fame Game will be broadcast on NBC this year. Any cable, streaming service that carries NBC — or an antenna in range of a local station — will carry the game.

Where is the Hall of Fame Game?

The Hall of Fame Game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.



