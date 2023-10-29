National Football League 2023 NFL Bad Beats: Last-second field goal dooms Texans bettors Published Oct. 29, 2023 5:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Quarterback Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers earned their first win of the NFL season, much to the chagrin of C.J. Stroud and Houston (not to mention Texans bettors).

The Panthers, as 3.5-point underdogs, rallied to beat the Texans 15-13 on a last-second field goal on Sunday.

Carolina improved to 1-6 while Houston fell to 3-4.

The teams struggled offensively, combining for just 453 yards of offense.

The Panthers and Texans each punted twice during the fourth quarter prior to the final drive.

Here's how the game-winning kick came to be.

Stroud scored on a quarterback sneak on fourth down late in the third quarter for a 13-12 lead.

Houston punted with just over six minutes to go, pinning Carolina at its 9-yard line. The Panthers, aided by consecutive penalties on the Texans early in the drive, marched down the field.

Carolina, facing second-and-19, converted three plays later on fourth down to keep its hopes alive.

The Panthers lined up for a 38-yard field-goal attempt with three seconds left, but the Texans got called for a 10-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, then another unsportsmanlike penalty, moving Carolina 15 yards closer.

Eddy Pineiro then kicked the winning field goal from 23 yards as time expired, causing Texans moneyline bettors to destroy their tickets in frustration. It was Pineiro's third field goal of the game.

The Panthers were +150 on the moneyline (bet $10 to win $25 total) in addition to covering as 3.5-point underdogs.

Carolina improved to 1-5-1 against the spread (ATS). Had the Panthers not covered, they would've become the first team since Washington in 1998 to not cover in the first seven games of the season.

The Texans were -177 on the moneyline (bet $10 to win $15.65 total).

