2023-24 NFL Wild-Card Weekend odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads

The pretenders are making vacation plans while the contenders are preparing for the NFL playoffs leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in February in Paradisa, Nevada.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Wild-Card Weekend of the playoffs — the point spread, moneyline and the total (Over/Under).

All times ET

SATURDAY

Browns @ Texans (4:30 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: Browns -1.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Browns -126 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.94 total); Texans +108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)

Total: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY

Eagles @ Buccaneers (1 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: Eagles -2.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -148 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Buccaneers +126 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.60 total)

Total: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Rams @ Lions (1 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: Lions -3.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Lions -176 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.68 total); Rams +148 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.80 total)

Total: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Packers @ Cowboys (4 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: Cowboys -7 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Packers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

