2023-24 NFL Wild-Card Weekend odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads
The pretenders are making vacation plans while the contenders are preparing for the NFL playoffs leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in February in Paradisa, Nevada.
RELATED: NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings
Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Wild-Card Weekend of the playoffs — the point spread, moneyline and the total (Over/Under).
All times ET
SATURDAY
Browns @ Texans (4:30 p.m., TV TBA)
Point spread: Browns -1.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Browns -126 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.94 total); Texans +108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)
Total: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY
Eagles @ Buccaneers (1 p.m., TV TBA)
Point spread: Eagles -2.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -148 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Buccaneers +126 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.60 total)
Total: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Point spread: Lions -3.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Lions -176 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.68 total); Rams +148 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.80 total)
Total: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined
Packers @ Cowboys (4 p.m., TV TBA)
Point spread: Cowboys -7 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Packers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined


