Vote in the 2021 FOX Sports Ultimate Fan Bracket: NFL Edition

1 hour ago

The third annual FOX Sports Ultimate NFL Fan Bracket is here! 

While fans have to wait just a bit longer to see their favorite teams take the field to kick off the 2021 season, the time has come to gear up and rep your squad!

Who will be crowned the best fan base in football this season?

Here's everything you need to know about this year's bracket.

How does it work?

Fans will have the chance to vote for any of the 32 teams before the bracket is narrowed to the Sweet 16, followed by the Elite Eight, the Final Four and the final round. The winner will be announced before the season kicks off Sept. 9 with a matchup between the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

The No. 1 seeds (based on Twitter followers) in this year's bracket are the New England Patriots (4.5M), Dallas Cowboys (3.9M), Pittsburgh Steelers (3.5M) and Philadelphia Eagles (3.4M).

Which teams have won previously?

The Cleveland Browns won the inaugural bracket in 2019, grabbing 70% of the final vote to defeat the Tennessee Titans' fan base.

Last year, the six-seed Buffalo Bills emerged victorious over the Green Bay Packers in the championship. More than 84,000 fans voted in the final, and Buffalo edged Green Bay by reeling in 52.8% of the vote, compared to 47.2% for the Cheeseheads. 

On the way to the final, Buffalo took down the third-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the first round, division rival and 7-seed Miami Dolphins in the Sweet 16, top-seeded Pittsburgh in the Elite Eight and 5-seed New Orleans Saints in the Final Four.

This year, the other 30 NFL fan bases will look to knock off the Bills Mafia.

What is the winner's reward?

The winning fan base gets to place a billboard proclaiming their dominance in the hometown of their biggest rivals.

Last year, that meant some massive Bills Mafia signage in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

How can you participate?

Round 1 of voting is live on Twitter at @NFLonFOX, and some clubs have already taken to social media to rally their bases.

Here's a breakdown of the full voting schedule:

Round of 32: Monday to Thursday
Sweet 16: Thursday to Sunday
Elite Eight: Sunday to Tuesday, Sept. 7 
Final Four: Tuesday, Sept. 7 to Wednesday, Sept. 8
Championship: Wednesday, Sept. 8 to Thursday, Sept. 9

Happy voting, and may the best fan base win!

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

