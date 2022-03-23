National Basketball Association Zion Williamson's IG dunk sparks questions about health 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Zion Williamson didn't appear injured in the slightest in his latest Instagram video.

The NBA's first overall pick in 2019 has yet to play a game this season after undergoing foot surgery during the offseason, and while he was first projected to return near the start of the 2021-22 campaign, his hiatus has continuously been extended due to rehab impediments.

An October target date quickly became a December one, before the Pelicans announced that Williamson would miss another four to six weeks, and likely come back around the All-Star break.

That's now come and gone, and Williamson has remained out through it all.

But his Instagram story — which showed Williamson throwing down an off-the-backboard, between-the-legs jam — was a shocking revelation of his physical status.

If he's able to perform feats like this, what exactly is keeping Williamson away from the court — and the Pelicans from divulging his return window?

Chris Broussard believes it to be his frayed relationship with the team.

"The relationship between Zion and the Pelicans obviously isn't good," the "First Things First" cohost said Wednesday.

"We know Zion is frustrated with the way they restricted his minutes a couple of years ago, when they had him on a burst restriction. It looks to me like a Michael Jordan, second year with the Chicago Bulls, when he was coming back from a foot injury and they didn't want to play him. I get it from the Pelicans' standpoint: ‘What are we playing you for? To solidify the 10th-seed, to at best get beat by Phoenix in the first round?’"

Still, Broussard said that if Williamson can play, it would still be valuable to see him on the court this season.

"I do think there is a reason to play Zion now. He's eligible for a max contract extension as soon as the season is over. You pretty much have to offer it to him right now even though you might be hesitant. Best-case scenario, he looks great, he helps you win a few games, maybe a game in the postseason. Worst-case scenario — you hate to say it — but he gets injured again, and now I have even more information about signing him to this max deal."

The Pelicans are currently 10th in the West at 30-42, two games behind the ninth-place Lakers.

Williamson certainly improves their winning chances whenever he's present. He posted a 4.0 value above replacement during the 2020-21 season, which was ninth-best in the NBA, ahead of names like LeBron James, Joel Embiid, James Harden and Chris Paul.

That same season, he finished third in win shares (behind only Nikola Jokic and Damian Lillard), fourth in PER (27.1) second in 2-point FGs (640), and eighth in PPG (27.0).

When he's in the lineup, the Pels' winning percentage is .470 (40-45), while it dips to .389 when he's sidelined (51-80).

With that, Nick Wright spent part of the morning berating the Pelicans' management of Williamson.

"The Pelicans appear to have no answers," Wright said.

"Three months before the season started, was it on your radar that Zion might miss substantial time? Because it wasn't on mine. I was like, ‘Pelicans are a frisky playoff team given how Zion played last year.’ His numbers were historically great as far as that volume of scoring on that few of shots.

"He looked like he was in great shape! There was real concern about Zion's weight — he looked pretty damn good to me there. I have more questions than answers."

There is little doubt Williamson makes his squad a substantially greater threat, but there's no telling when — or if — he'll be able to do so.

Which leaves the all-encompassing question: When will Williamson return to basketball?

And will it be in New Orleans?

