New Orleans Pelicans Is Zion Williamson's detachment from Pelicans a cause for concern? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Orleans Pelicans are once again at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, threatening to miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

Still, the most damning issue facing the franchise isn't the product on the court, but its maligned superstar who hasn't been available: Zion Williamson.

Williamson has missed the entirety of this season with complications stemming from a fractured foot, including multiple delays and setbacks in the rehabilitation process. Even more concerning than his lack of availability on the court has been his disconnect from the franchise as a whole, evidenced by him failing to reach out to CJ McCollum, the star guard that the franchise recently acquired in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

And while Williamson hasn't been present for the Pelicans this season, that does not excuse him for not being present as a teammate, according to former Pelican and Duke alum JJ Redick.

Redick sees it as a trend that needs to be stopped by the Pelicans and Williamson moving forward.

But while Williamson has struggled with availability and leadership early in his career, Nick Wright doesn't place all the blame at the feet of the 21-year-old rising superstar.

"I think anybody with that much fame, and that much money, and that much attention at that young of an age, from that small of a town, is going to trust the people around him," Wright said on "First Things First."

"And I think the people around him are giving him bad advice repeatedly. This thing can go left on him real quick even if he gets healthy, so I think he needs better people around him."

Chris Broussard admitted that while this may be a bad look for Williamson to not reach out to McCollum, he isn't obligated to, considering that this move likely doesn't move the needle for the Pelicans on a large scale.

"This is not some great duo coming together that's about to lead New Orleans to a great playoff run," Broussard said.

The Pelicans are currently 11th in the Western Conference, but with the addition of McCollum's 21.5 points per game, combined with Brandon Ingram's 22.1, there is a reason for optimism in New Orleans.

That optimism would grow even more if Williamson was able to blend his career 25.7 PPG average with the duo to make a potentially potent trio.

But first, Williamson must return to the court, reconnect with his old teammates, and then, connect with the new ones.

Get more from New Orleans Pelicans Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.