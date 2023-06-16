National Basketball Association
Warriors promote Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager replacing Bob Myers
Published Jun. 16, 2023 12:22 p.m. ET

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors are promoting within to replace general manager Bob Myers, naming Mike Dunleavy Jr. as their new GM on Friday ahead of next week's draft.

Owner Joe Lacob said when Myers announced May 30 he would leave when his contract was done at the end of June that the organization would strongly consider internal candidates.

The 42-year-old Dunleavy has worked closely under Myers since his move to the front office, serving as vice president of basketball operations the two seasons after two years as assistant general manager. He will begin his sixth season in a front-office role. Dunleavy became a pro scout for the Warriors in 2018 once he wrapped up his 15-year playing career during which he spent 2002 through part of '07 with Golden State.

The Warriors selected him with the third overall draft pick in 2002 out of Duke.

"We think Mike is the perfect fit to lead our basketball operations department," Lacob said. "He has a wealth of basketball knowledge, stemming from his family upbringing, a 15-year NBA playing career and five seasons serving under Bob Myers in our front office. He's young and energetic, has established numerous relationships around the league and communicates well with players and coaches—all important traits in this business. Mike's ready for this challenge and responsibility."

Dunleavy has big shoes to fill and decisions to make with Myers leaving after the Warriors lost in the Western Conference semifinals to LeBron James and the Lakers following Golden State's championship run last year.

Draymond Green has a $27.6 million player option and has said he'd like to stay with the core of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to help the Warriors chase another championship.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

