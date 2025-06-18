National Basketball Association
kings nba draft
National Basketball Association

Sacramento Kings 2025 NBA Draft picks and notable free agents

Published Jun. 25, 2025 12:09 p.m. ET

The 2025 NBA Draft is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Sacramento Kings:

How many picks do the Sacramento Kings have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Sacramento Kings have one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Nick Wright says people are ‘morons’ if they think the NBA Draft is rigged | The Herd

Nick Wright says people are ‘morons’ if they think the NBA Draft is rigged | The Herd

2025 Sacramento Kings Draft Picks

  • Round 2, Pick 42 (acquired from CHI)

Kings Notable Free Agents

The Kings have nine players that could enter free agency. Here are the most notable players and their status below:

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NBA offseason trade tracker, grades: Celtics get lowest grade in Porzingis trade

2025 NBA offseason trade tracker, grades: Celtics get lowest grade in Porzingis trade

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes