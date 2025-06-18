National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
Sacramento Kings 2025 NBA Draft picks and notable free agents
Published Jun. 25, 2025 12:09 p.m. ET
The 2025 NBA Draft is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Sacramento Kings:
How many picks do the Sacramento Kings have in the 2025 NBA Draft?
The Sacramento Kings have one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Sacramento Kings Draft Picks
- Round 2, Pick 42 (acquired from CHI)
Kings Notable Free Agents
The Kings have nine players that could enter free agency. Here are the most notable players and their status below:
- Keon Ellis (Restricted)
- Jake LaRavia (Unrestricted)
- Trey Lyles (Unrestricted)
