Philadelphia 76ers 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week

Published Jun. 23, 2025 3:30 p.m. ET

The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Philadelphia 76ers as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Philadelphia 76ers have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Philadelphia 76ers have two draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

2025 Philadelphia 76ers Draft Picks

  • Round 1, Pick 3
  • Round 2, Pick 35

Who will the Philadelphia 76ers select in the NBA Draft?

In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Philadelphia 76ers select VJ Edgecombe in the first round. Here's Fanta:

VJ Edgecombe (G, Baylor)

"First and foremost, you have to think Daryl Morey is doing all he can to get a team baited into a trade to take Ace Bailey out of Rutgers at No. 3. Philadelphia is ready to win now with money locked up with Paul George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. That said, Edgecombe is a tough guard who averaged 15 PPG, six RPG and three APG in the Big 12 and was a capable defender. Yes, he’s a bit undersized, but he plays the game the right way and would help Philadelphia now."

Jason McIntyre's latest mock also has Philly selecting VJ Edgecombe. Here's McIntyre:

"Do you trade this pick along with a high-priced veteran (Joel Embiid or Paul George), or keep and it see if you can make a run in the depleted East? Edgecombe could start his career as a defensive-minded slasher who shoots like Russell Westbrook did as a rookie (39/27). "

For more, check out the complete mock draft.

