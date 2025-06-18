National Basketball Association New York Knicks 2025 NBA Draft picks and notable free agents Published Jun. 25, 2025 12:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NBA Draft is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the New York Knicks:

How many picks do the New York Knicks have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The New York Knicks have one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Nick Wright says people are ‘morons’ if they think the NBA Draft is rigged | The Herd

2025 New York Knicks Draft Picks

Round 2, Pick 50 (acquired from MEM, BOS, OKC)

Knicks Notable Free Agents

The Knicks have nine players that could enter free agency. Here are the most notable players and their status below:

share

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more