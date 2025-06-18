National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
Minnesota Timberwolves 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week
Updated Jun. 23, 2025 3:19 p.m. ET
The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Minnesota Timberwolves as well as who they might select below:
How many picks do the Minnesota Timberwolves have in the 2025 NBA Draft?
The Minnesota Timberwolves have two draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.
2025 Minnesota Timberwolves Draft Picks
- Round 1, Pick 17
- Round 2, Pick 31 (acquired from UTA)
Who will the Minnesota Timberwolves select in the NBA Draft?
In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Minnesota Timberwolves select Nique Clifford in the first round.
Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Minnesota selecting Kasparas Jakucionis. Here's McIntyre:
Kasparas Jakucionis (G, Illinois)
"With Mike Conley turning 38 in October and uncertainty about if Rob Dillingham can be a PG or just a bucket off the bench, this crafty Lithuanian could be the answer."
For more, check out the complete mock draft.
share
recommended
-
Rockets Reportedly Acquire Kevin Durant From Suns in Blockbuster Trade
2025 NBA Championship Odds: Thunder Remain Favorites After Game 6 Loss
Thunder Dominate Shorthanded Pacers to Win First NBA Title In OKC
-
2025 NBA offseason trade tracker, grades: Why the Suns lost the KD deal
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
-
Pacers, Thunder Going The Distance in NBA Finals; How Last 5 Game 7s Have Fared
Scott Foster Not Among Referees Picked to Officiate Pacers-Thunder Game 7
NBA MVP, Finals MVP and Scoring Champ: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Elite Club
in this topic
recommended
-
Rockets Reportedly Acquire Kevin Durant From Suns in Blockbuster Trade
2025 NBA Championship Odds: Thunder Remain Favorites After Game 6 Loss
Thunder Dominate Shorthanded Pacers to Win First NBA Title In OKC
-
2025 NBA offseason trade tracker, grades: Why the Suns lost the KD deal
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
-
Pacers, Thunder Going The Distance in NBA Finals; How Last 5 Game 7s Have Fared
Scott Foster Not Among Referees Picked to Officiate Pacers-Thunder Game 7
NBA MVP, Finals MVP and Scoring Champ: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Elite Club