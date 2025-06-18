National Basketball Association Minnesota Timberwolves 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week Updated Jun. 23, 2025 3:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Minnesota Timberwolves as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Minnesota Timberwolves have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have two draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Nick Wright says people are ‘morons’ if they think the NBA Draft is rigged | The Herd

2025 Minnesota Timberwolves Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 17

Round 2, Pick 31 (acquired from UTA)

Who will the Minnesota Timberwolves select in the NBA Draft?

In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Minnesota Timberwolves select Nique Clifford in the first round.

Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Minnesota selecting Kasparas Jakucionis . Here's McIntyre:

Kasparas Jakucionis (G, Illinois)

"With Mike Conley turning 38 in October and uncertainty about if Rob Dillingham can be a PG or just a bucket off the bench, this crafty Lithuanian could be the answer."

For more, check out the complete mock draft .

share

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more