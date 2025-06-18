National Basketball Association
pistons nba draft
National Basketball Association

Detroit Pistons 2025 NBA Draft picks and notable free agents

Published Jun. 25, 2025 11:50 a.m. ET

The 2025 NBA Draft is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Detroit Pistons:

How many picks do the Detroit Pistons have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Detroit Pistons have one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Nick Wright says people are ‘morons’ if they think the NBA Draft is rigged | The Herd

Nick Wright says people are ‘morons’ if they think the NBA Draft is rigged | The Herd

2025 Detroit Pistons Draft Picks

  • Round 2, Pick 37 (acquired from TOR)

Pistons Notable Free Agents

The Pistons have six players that could enter free agency. Here are the most notable players and their status below:

Malik Beasley (Unrestricted)

One of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA this season, Pistons guard Malik Beasley could be on the move. Beasley ranked second in the league in made 3-pointers made (319), setting a franchise record while shooting 41.6% from deep. Signed to a one-year, $6 million deal, he’s expected to command a much larger contract in free agency, and certainly earned it after a breakout season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dennis Schröder (Unrestricted)

Schroder has bounced around the league in recent years, but his skillset remains valuable to playoff teams. With the Detroit Pistons, he helped the franchise return to the playoffs and was the team’s fourth-leading scorer in the postseason at 12.5 points per game.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NBA offseason trade tracker, grades: Celtics get lowest grade in Porzingis trade

2025 NBA offseason trade tracker, grades: Celtics get lowest grade in Porzingis trade

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes