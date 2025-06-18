Detroit Pistons 2025 NBA Draft picks and notable free agents
The 2025 NBA Draft is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Detroit Pistons:
How many picks do the Detroit Pistons have in the 2025 NBA Draft?
The Detroit Pistons have one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Detroit Pistons Draft Picks
- Round 2, Pick 37 (acquired from TOR)
Pistons Notable Free Agents
The Pistons have six players that could enter free agency. Here are the most notable players and their status below:
Malik Beasley (Unrestricted)
One of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA this season, Pistons guard Malik Beasley could be on the move. Beasley ranked second in the league in made 3-pointers made (319), setting a franchise record while shooting 41.6% from deep. Signed to a one-year, $6 million deal, he’s expected to command a much larger contract in free agency, and certainly earned it after a breakout season.
Dennis Schröder (Unrestricted)
Schroder has bounced around the league in recent years, but his skillset remains valuable to playoff teams. With the Detroit Pistons, he helped the franchise return to the playoffs and was the team’s fourth-leading scorer in the postseason at 12.5 points per game.
-
Kyrie Irving Will Reportedly Make 3-Year, $119 Million Commitment to Mavs
Best Available 2025 NBA Free Agents: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Top the List
Celtics reportedly trade Kristaps Porzingis to Hawks
-
2025 NBA Offseason Buzz: Rockets Sign Fred VanVleet to New Deal
Nuggets President Josh Kroenke Mentions Nikola Jokic Trade Scenario Out Of Nowhere
Tyrese Haliburton Has Achilles Surgery: 'Watch How I Come Back From This'
-
LeBron James: 'Cooper Flagg is Going to be Amazing' on Mavericks
Three Achilles injuries in one NBA postseason: What’s going on and how is it fixed?
NIL Money is Reshaping the NBA Draft: Fewer Early Entrants and Stars Leaving
-
Kyrie Irving Will Reportedly Make 3-Year, $119 Million Commitment to Mavs
Best Available 2025 NBA Free Agents: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Top the List
Celtics reportedly trade Kristaps Porzingis to Hawks
-
2025 NBA Offseason Buzz: Rockets Sign Fred VanVleet to New Deal
Nuggets President Josh Kroenke Mentions Nikola Jokic Trade Scenario Out Of Nowhere
Tyrese Haliburton Has Achilles Surgery: 'Watch How I Come Back From This'
-
LeBron James: 'Cooper Flagg is Going to be Amazing' on Mavericks
Three Achilles injuries in one NBA postseason: What’s going on and how is it fixed?
NIL Money is Reshaping the NBA Draft: Fewer Early Entrants and Stars Leaving