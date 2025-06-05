National Basketball Association Tyrese Haliburton hits game-winning jumper to shock Thunder in Game 1 Updated Jun. 5, 2025 11:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tyrese Haliburton hit a mid-range jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining to lift the Indiana Pacers over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Haliburton's pull-up from the right elbow put the Pacers ahead 111-110, which was their first and only lead on Thursday. The shot gave Haliburton 14 points (on 6-of-13 shooting) as he was deferential for most of the night, struggling to find his groove against the Thunder's depth of perimeter defenders. But, he didn't let disrupt his approach, and he came through when it mattered most.

Haliburton has made a habit of hitting clutch shots throughout the 2025 postseason. He's delivered one in each series from the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks to tonight, consistently sending Indiana into overtime or pushing them to victory.

Along with the game-tying and -winning shots, he's helped stamp a pattern of improbable comebacks that have defined Indiana's run to the Finals.

