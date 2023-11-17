National Basketball Association
Suns’ All-Star guard Bradley Beal (back) out at least three more weeks
Published Nov. 17, 2023 3:23 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal will be out for at least the next three weeks as he continues to recover from a low back strain that has kept him out for the majority of the season.

The three-time All-Star has played in just three games this season, averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. He was expected to play on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he was a late scratch with his back issues.

The team said Friday that the new injury timeline was "determined following further evaluation and consultation." The Suns added he would be reevaluated after three weeks.

The Suns came into the season with high hopes, largely thanks to the star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal, but the group hasn’t played together through 11 games. Booker has also missed substantial time with various injuries, including a calf strain.

Phoenix has a 5-6 record this season heading into Friday night’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Phoenix Suns

