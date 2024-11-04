National Basketball Association
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sidelined indefinitely with undisclosed illness
National Basketball Association

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sidelined indefinitely with undisclosed illness

Published Nov. 4, 2024 11:50 a.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is out indefinitely while recovering from an illness.

San Antonio announced Popovich did not travel with the team on its current road trip at the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday and at the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The Spurs host the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Mitch Johnson will serve as interim coach during Popovich’s absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson was informed about 2 1/2 hours prior to Saturday’s tipoff against the Minnesota Timberwolves that the 75-year-old Popovich was unavailable because of an undisclosed illness.

"He’s not feeling well," Johnson said. "This has happened before. I think everybody’s just always got to be ready for the next man up. We’ve had it with injuries and sometimes people get sick or don’t feel well or things come up in life. He’s just not feeling well."

It marked the third time Johnson had served as head coach in Popovich’s absence. Former assistant coaches Tim Duncan and Becky Hammon have also served as Spurs head coach because of an illness or medical procedure for Popovich in the past five seasons.

San Antonio defeated Minnesota 113-103 on Saturday.

Popovich is the NBA’s career leader with 1,390 victories and another 170 postseason wins while winning five NBA titles. He is in his 29th season, all with San Antonio.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
San Antonio Spurs
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 76ers star Joel Embiid verbally confronts, then shoves, Philadelphia reporter

76ers star Joel Embiid verbally confronts, then shoves, Philadelphia reporter

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World SeriesNFL Scores NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes