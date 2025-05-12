National Basketball Association
Sports world reacts: Dallas Mavericks win 2025 NBA Draft lottery
National Basketball Association

Sports world reacts: Dallas Mavericks win 2025 NBA Draft lottery

Published May. 12, 2025 10:15 p.m. ET

Shockwaves reverberated throughout the NBA on Monday when the Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 NBA Draft lottery. The Mavs entered the night with a 1.8% chance — the 12th-best odds out of 14 total picks — to leap to the top spot.

There may not have been a more controversial winner, as general manager Nico Harrison and the Mavericks' front office decided to trade superstar Luka Dončić in early February — a move that led to their fan base revolting. If it weren't for that decision, though, the Mavericks would presumably have made the playoffs and wouldn't have had the chance to get the first pick. 

That reality, combined with the fact that it had the fourth-lowest probability of winning the lottery, sent the league into a frenzy. Mavericks fans rejoiced. Opposing fans and players hated it. Everyone else was in plain shocked. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some of the best reactions from around the sports world:

Kansas City Chiefs QB and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes is a die-hard Mavericks fan, appearing courtside at multiple games during their run to the NBA Finals in 2024.

Cuban, the Mavs' former majority owner, has wavered in his support for Dallas since the Dončić trade but was seemingly excited by the news.

All LeBron James and Kevin Love could do was laugh in disbelief. Their reactions perfectly encapsulate the irony, the confusion, the disbelief; all the emotions of the situation. James' reaction is especially notable, as his Lakers were involved in the Dončić trade. James said in an interview last month that he believes the NBA lottery could be rigged.

FOX Sports' John Fanta laid out just how stacked the Mavericks' roster could look at full health if they selected Duke prospect Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick. Point guard Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in early March and won't be back until late next season, but the Mavericks should be able to stay in the playoffs picture without him. With battle-tested veterans such as NBA champion Anthony Davis and four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson and talented young players like Dereck Lively and Flagg rounding out their roster, they're set to contend in the present and future.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Dallas Mavericks
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Donovan Mitchell won’t let Cavs go quietly after 'one of the best seasons of my life'

Donovan Mitchell won’t let Cavs go quietly after 'one of the best seasons of my life'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes