National Basketball Association
Sixers' Paul George will reportedly miss remainder of season with groin, knee injuries
National Basketball Association

Sixers' Paul George will reportedly miss remainder of season with groin, knee injuries

Published Mar. 17, 2025 6:33 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George will miss the remainder of the season after receiving injections in his left adductor muscle and left knee on Monday, according to a report from ESPN.

George, 34, signed a four-year, $212 million max contract with the Sixers last summer and was limited to just 41 appearances in his first season. George averaged 16.2 points per game this season, his lowest mark since the 2014-15 season, when he played just six games.

Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid and rookie sensation Jared McCain have also been ruled out of the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

The Sixers have a record of 23-44 and a seeded No. 12 in the Eastern Conference.
 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings

2025 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes