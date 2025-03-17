National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
Sixers' Paul George will reportedly miss remainder of season with groin, knee injuries
Published Mar. 17, 2025 6:33 p.m. ET
Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George will miss the remainder of the season after receiving injections in his left adductor muscle and left knee on Monday, according to a report from ESPN.
George, 34, signed a four-year, $212 million max contract with the Sixers last summer and was limited to just 41 appearances in his first season. George averaged 16.2 points per game this season, his lowest mark since the 2014-15 season, when he played just six games.
Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid and rookie sensation Jared McCain have also been ruled out of the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
The Sixers have a record of 23-44 and a seeded No. 12 in the Eastern Conference.
This is a developing story.
