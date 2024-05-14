National Basketball Association Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helps Thunder rally past Mavs, even series 2-2 Updated May. 14, 2024 12:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a Dallas franchise playoff-record 13 blocks, rallying for a 100-96 victory Monday night to even their Western Conference semifinal series at 2-2.

Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort hit clutch 3-pointers late, and Jalen Williams drove for a dunk and a 94-91 lead with 1:29 remaining as Dallas players and coaches screamed for a double-dribble call.

The teams split a pair on each other's home court. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

The Mavericks' last chance to tie came with 10.1 seconds left when trailing by two, Luka Doncic had two free throws. But the Dallas superstar missed the first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Backed by one of their best defensive efforts of the season, the Mavs led by 14 early in the second half. But their offense disappeared from there, and the Thunder slowly came back.

Oklahoma City went in front for the first time since early in the game — and for good — on Holmgren's 3 for an 89-86 lead with 3:24 remaining.

P.J. Washington led Dallas in scoring again with 21 points, while Doncic had 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyrie Irving had his second single-digit scoring game of the series with nine points.

Dort's clutch 3 came on a 3-of-10 shooting night from deep as he finished with 17 points. Holmgren had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share