National Basketball Association
Russell Westbrook reportedly exercises player option to stay with Clippers
Published Jun. 29, 2024 11:08 a.m. ET
Russell Westbrook is staying in Los Angeles. The nine-time All-Star has exercised the $4 million player option in his contract to remain with the Clippers, according to ESPN.
Westbrook signed a two-year, eight million dollar deal with the Clippers in July 2023. He averaged 11.1 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 68 appearances for the Clippers last season, 57 in which he came off of the bench.
The Clippers finished the 2023-24 season with a record of 51-31. They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
This is a developing story.
