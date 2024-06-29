National Basketball Association Russell Westbrook reportedly exercises player option to stay with Clippers Published Jun. 29, 2024 11:08 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Russell Westbrook is staying in Los Angeles. The nine-time All-Star has exercised the $4 million player option in his contract to remain with the Clippers, according to ESPN.

Westbrook signed a two-year, eight million dollar deal with the Clippers in July 2023. He averaged 11.1 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 68 appearances for the Clippers last season, 57 in which he came off of the bench.

The Clippers finished the 2023-24 season with a record of 51-31. They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story.

share