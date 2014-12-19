Rondo wants another title run after being traded to Mavericks BY foxsports • December 19, 2014 share facebook twitter reddit link

Rajon Rondo wants another ring and another parade and knew it probably wasn't happening anytime soon in Boston.

So when he was on his way to Dallas with Mavericks owner Mark Cuban as the centerpiece of a five-player trade, championship talk dominated the conversation.

Rondo said Friday at his introductory news conference that he was ''dying to get a ring again.''

The ninth-year point guard got his first with the Celtics in 2008, and now he's joining 2011 champs Dirk Nowitzki and Tyson Chandler as part of the nucleus of a Dallas team trying to win another title.

Rondo and center Dwight Powell were acquired Thursday for center Brandan Wright, forward Jae Crowder, point guard Jameer Nelson, a first-round draft pick in 2015 and a second-round choice in 2016.

