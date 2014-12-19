Rondo wants another title run after being traded to Mavericks

Rondo wants another title run after being traded to Mavericks

BY foxsports • December 19, 2014

 

Rajon Rondo wants another ring and another parade and knew it probably wasn't happening anytime soon in Boston.

So when he was on his way to Dallas with Mavericks owner Mark Cuban as the centerpiece of a five-player trade, championship talk dominated the conversation.

Rondo said Friday at his introductory news conference that he was ''dying to get a ring again.''

The ninth-year point guard got his first with the Celtics in 2008, and now he's joining 2011 champs Dirk Nowitzki and Tyson Chandler as part of the nucleus of a Dallas team trying to win another title.

Rondo and center Dwight Powell were acquired Thursday for center Brandan Wright, forward Jae Crowder, point guard Jameer Nelson, a first-round draft pick in 2015 and a second-round choice in 2016.

in this topic
share story
National Basketball Association

NBA Bubble Update: Dame Takes The Mic

NBA Bubble Update: Dame Takes The Mic
As the NBA's restart inches closer, it appears players are becoming more comfortable with life in the bubble.
4 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Man of Mystery

Man of Mystery
Healthy or not, Kawhi Leonard is likely to be the postseason's biggest difference maker, Martin Rogers explains.
5 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Sports World Mourns John Lewis' Passing

Sports World Mourns John Lewis' Passing
The legendary civil rights icon and 17-term Congressman died on Friday at the age of 80.
9 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers

Howard Does His Best Shannon Sharpe

Howard Does His Best Shannon Sharpe
"Skiiiiip!" With LeBron and AD in ear shot, the Lakers center channeled his inner Shannon. And the Hall of Famer approves.
11 hours ago
National Basketball Association

NBA Players Select Jersey Messages

NBA Players Select Jersey Messages
"Equality." "Anti-Racist." "Vote." NBA players are sharing the statements they will make when the NBA returns.
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FoxFox NewsFox CorporationFox SupportsFox DeportesRegional Sports Networks