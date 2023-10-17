Rockets reportedly trade Kevin Porter Jr. to Thunder
The Houston Rockets have traded guard Kevin Porter Jr. to the Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Houston is also sending two second-round draft picks to Oklahoma City, which is sending Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to Houston and waiving Porter.
Porter is facing assault charges, which first became public in September. The Rockets were previously seeking a taker for his contract. Porter is entering the first season of a four-year, $82.5 million deal. That said, only $16.9 million of the deal is guaranteed, which Oklahoma City is reportedly on the hook for.
The Thunder acquired Oladipo, who spent the 2016-17 season with them, from the Miami Heat in July. Oladipo now has another reunion with the Rockets, whom he played for in the 2020-21 season.
Porter averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 44.2/36.6/78.4 last season. Oklahoma City (40-42) was the 10th seed in the Western Conference last season, whereas Houston (22-60) finished 14th in the West.
