National Basketball Association Rockets reportedly trade Kevin Porter Jr. to Thunder Published Oct. 17, 2023 1:24 p.m. ET

The Houston Rockets have traded guard Kevin Porter Jr. to the Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Houston is also sending two second-round draft picks to Oklahoma City, which is sending Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to Houston and waiving Porter.

Porter is facing assault charges, which first became public in September. The Rockets were previously seeking a taker for his contract. Porter is entering the first season of a four-year, $82.5 million deal. That said, only $16.9 million of the deal is guaranteed, which Oklahoma City is reportedly on the hook for.

The Thunder acquired Oladipo, who spent the 2016-17 season with them, from the Miami Heat in July. Oladipo now has another reunion with the Rockets, whom he played for in the 2020-21 season.

Porter averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 44.2/36.6/78.4 last season. Oklahoma City (40-42) was the 10th seed in the Western Conference last season, whereas Houston (22-60) finished 14th in the West.

