Rockets’ Fred VanVleet Likely To Miss 2025-26 Season With Torn ACL

Rockets guard Fred VanVleet will likely miss the entire 2025–26 season after sustaining a torn ACL during a recent offseason workout, ESPN reported Monday.

VanVleet, 31, was projected to be the Rockets' starting point guard in a playoff-caliber lineup that acquired a blockbuster piece in star Kevin Durant via trade in June. The franchise stamped its belief in VanVleet when the nine-year veteran inked a two-year, $50 million extension that same month; the deal also includes a player option in 2026–27.

The loss of a former All-Star and 2019 NBA champion in VanVleet sparks immediate questions regarding the Rockets' PG depth, with Reed Sheppard and versatile wing Amen Thompson—playing in their second and third seasons, respectively—and veteran Aaron Holiday the current options under contract.

Given the money invested in VanVleet, Durant and other key pieces, Houston's ability to add to the position is limited. According to the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets are $1.25M below the first apron hard cap but can't sign another PG barring a trade. To make matters worse, Houston inked seven free agents this offseason, all of whom are unavailable to trade until Dec. 15, per league rules.

VanVleet started 60 games in the 2024-25 season, averaging 14.1 points, his fewest since 2018–19, 5.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds. He upped his PPG to 18.7 in Houston's first-round playoff loss during a seven-game series against the Warriors.

