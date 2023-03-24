National Basketball Association Report: Kevin Durant could return for Suns on Wednesday vs. Timberwolves Published Mar. 24, 2023 5:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Kevin Durant's home debut for the Phoenix Suns might finally be drawing near. The 13-time All-Star and former MVP is progressing towards a return Wednesday from an ankle sprain that has sidelined him since March 8, per a report from The Athletic.

Durant has only played in three games with the Suns since the blockbuster trade that sent him to Phoenix from the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 9. At that point, Durant was sidelined with an MCL sprain and did not make his return from that injury until March 1.

After helping the Suns to wins on the road in Charlotte, Chicago and Dallas, Durant was set to make his home debut in Phoenix on March 8 against the Oklahoma City Thunder before slipping and injuring his ankle in pregame warmups. He has missed the Suns' last seven games, five of which they have lost.

Still, the Suns remain in fourth place in the NBA's Western Conference, though they are just two games out of falling into the seventh seed and the play-in zone. That spot is currently occupied by the Minnesota Timberwolves — Phoenix's opponent for Durant's possible return Wednesday. The Suns only have six more regular season games scheduled after that date.

Durant has appeared in just 42 games this season but has been his usual superstar self when healthy, averaging 29.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

