Pistons fall to Knicks in franchise-record 16th straight loss, complete winless November
Pistons fall to Knicks in franchise-record 16th straight loss, complete winless November

Published Nov. 30, 2023 10:39 p.m. ET

Jalen Brunson scored 42 points, Julius Randle had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and the New York Knicks sent the Detroit Pistons to their franchise-record 16th consecutive loss with a 118-112 victory Thursday night.

The Pistons (2-17) completed a winless November, having not won a game since a victory over Chicago on Oct. 28 left them 2-1.

RJ Barrett had 15 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 12, including two crucial 3-pointers down the stretch for the Knicks, who have won their last two games.

Cade Cunningham scored 31 points and Killian Hayes chipped 23 in for the Pistons. They have also lost 13 in a row against the Knicks.

New York avoided what would have been a letdown loss after beating Charlotte on Tuesday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Knicks and Pistons were tied eight times in the third quarter before Marvin Bagley's alley-oop gave Detroit an 87-85 advantage with 16 seconds left.

DiVincenzo hit back-to-back 3-pointers within a span of 45 seconds in the fourth quarter to put the Knicks ahead 109-103.

Cunningham made a free throw to cut the deficit to 111-106 after the replay center ruled a Knicks coach's challenge unsuccessful. Randle made two straight baskets to extend New York's lead to 115-106 with 1:13 remaining in the game.

Brunson scored 16 points in the opening period to help the Knicks take a 31-17. He shot 5 for 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from long distance.

The Pistons fell behind by 16 points to start the second quarter but closed out the half with back-to-back 3-pointers from Cunningham to make it 54-all.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Knicks: Visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Detroit Pistons
New York Knicks
National Basketball Association
