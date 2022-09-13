National Basketball Association
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended one year, fined $10 million
National Basketball Association

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended one year, fined $10 million

11 hours ago

The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year, plus fined him $10 million, after an investigation found that he had engaged in what the league called "workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies."

The findings of the league’s report, published Tuesday, came nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise.

The allegations were reported by ESPN, which said it talked to dozens of current and former team employees for its story, including some who detailed inappropriate behavior by Sarver. He originally denied or disputed most of the allegations through his legal team.

Sarver, the league said, cannot be present at any NBA or WNBA team facility, including any office, arena or practice facility; attend or participate in any NBA or WNBA event or activity, including games, practices or business partner activity; represent the Suns or Mercury in any public or private capacity; or have any involvement with the business or basketball operations of the Suns or Mercury.

The league said it would donate the $10 million "to organizations that are committed to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Steph Curry supported Warriors exploring Kevin Durant trade
National Basketball Association

Steph Curry supported Warriors exploring Kevin Durant trade

1 day ago
NFL opener marks start of sports overload for rest of 2022
National Football League

NFL opener marks start of sports overload for rest of 2022

5 days ago
Russell Westbrook's next move: What NBA execs and scouts expect
National Basketball Association

Russell Westbrook's next move: What NBA execs and scouts expect

6 days ago
Bronny James' Ohio State photos: fake-out or foreshadowing?
College Basketball

Bronny James' Ohio State photos: fake-out or foreshadowing?

6 days ago
Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari out with torn ACL
Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari out with torn ACL

September 2
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes