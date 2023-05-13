National Basketball Association Phoenix Suns fire head coach Monty Williams Published May. 13, 2023 9:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Phoenix Suns have fired head coach Monty Williams after four seasons, ESPN reported on Saturday.

This decision comes two days after the Suns lost 125-100 on their home floor to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinal round, which ended their season.

The Suns went 45-37 in the regular season, good for fourth in the West, and acquired superstar forward Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets at the NBA trade deadline. They defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in five games in Round 1 before losing to Denver in the semifinal round.

Phoenix blew a 3-2 series lead to the Dallas Mavericks in last year's semifinal round and lost by 33 points on its home floor in Game 7. The year prior, the Suns blew a 2-0 series lead to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.

Phoenix went 194-115 with Williams as head coach.

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant

share