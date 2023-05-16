Philadelphia 76ers reportedly fire coach Doc Rivers after three seasons
Just two days after their Game 7 defeat to the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers are moving on from their head coach.
The 76ers fired coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday following a third straight exit in the second round of the playoffs, according to ESPN.
Rivers led the 76ers to their second straight 50-win season behind NBA MVP Joel Embiid but again failed to lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The 76ers held a 3-2 semifinals series lead against Boston before dropping Game 6 at home and were crushed in Game 7 on the road.
Rivers fell to 6-10 in Game 7s. The 10 defeats are five more than any other NBA coach.
Rivers and the 76ers also lost a decisive Game 7 at home in the second round to Atlanta in 2021 as a No. 1 seed. Embiid endorsed Rivers’ return following Sunday’s loss, but James Harden was noncommittal about wanting Rivers back.
Rivers had two years left on his contract and was 236-154 in three years with the Sixers. He won the 2008 NBA title as coach of the Boston Celtics.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
