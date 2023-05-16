National Basketball Association
Philadelphia 76ers reportedly fire coach Doc Rivers after three seasons
Philadelphia 76ers reportedly fire coach Doc Rivers after three seasons

Updated May. 16, 2023 12:00 p.m. ET

Just two days after their Game 7 defeat to the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers are moving on from their head coach.

The 76ers fired coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday following a third straight exit in the second round of the playoffs, according to ESPN.

Rivers led the 76ers to their second straight 50-win season behind NBA MVP Joel Embiid but again failed to lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The 76ers held a 3-2 semifinals series lead against Boston before dropping Game 6 at home and were crushed in Game 7 on the road.

Rivers fell to 6-10 in Game 7s. The 10 defeats are five more than any other NBA coach.

Rivers and the 76ers also lost a decisive Game 7 at home in the second round to Atlanta in 2021 as a No. 1 seed. Embiid endorsed Rivers’ return following Sunday’s loss, but James Harden was noncommittal about wanting Rivers back.

Rivers had two years left on his contract and was 236-154 in three years with the Sixers. He won the 2008 NBA title as coach of the Boston Celtics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

National Basketball Association
Philadelphia 76ers
