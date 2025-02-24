National Basketball Association Pelicans contestant 'New Bawlins' is now the baby crawl race GOAT Published Feb. 24, 2025 12:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Every year, the New Orleans Pelicans host a baby crawl race, and the contestants are given Big Easy-themed names like "Beignet Baller" and "Lil Easy."

But not every year is there a participant like New Bawlins, the GOAT of baby crawlers.

At halftime, the Pelicans were trailing the San Antonio Spurs 53-40, and then New Bawlins came in and wiped the floor with the competition. The baby, somewhere between the ages of 9 and 11 months, scurried across the court faster than certain basketball players who shall remain nameless.

Presumably inspired by New Bawlins' domination, the Pelicans came out of the locker room and got to work. They outscored the Spurs 51-22 in the final 14:12 of the game for a 114-96 win, a rare victory for the last-place Pels.

As the baby crawl champion, New Bawlins took home prizes that included a scooter, wagon and mini-hoop basketball set. But considering the bump the infant gave the Pelicans, they should consider signing New Bawlins to a contract.

The Pelicans might just be able to, well, crawl out of the cellar in the Western Conference with New Bawlins around.

