National Basketball Association
Paul George booed in return to LA for first time since leaving Clippers to join 76ers
National Basketball Association

Paul George booed in return to LA for first time since leaving Clippers to join 76ers

Published Nov. 6, 2024 11:24 p.m. ET

Paul George heard about it in his return to Los Angeles on Wednesday night for the first time since leaving the Clippers last summer for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Fans booed George when he was introduced at Intuit Dome, the Clippers' new arena that wasn't close to being full. They got vocal each time he touched the ball in the opening minutes, and he responded by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers that pulled the Sixers into an early tie.

"Boo him tonight and love him afterwards," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said before the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

George was playing just his second game of the season after a left knee injury kept him out. He scored 15 points in 32 minutes of the Sixers' 118-116 loss at Phoenix on Monday.

"He gave us just a little bit more versatility defensively," Sixers coach Nick Nurse said beforehand. "He's 6-9 and can kind of cover multiple things. Gave us a little size. Certainly settled us down on the offensive end."

Late in the first quarter, the Clippers played a George tribute video on the giant halo board above the court. He waved to acknowledge the polite applause.

"He's a special talent," Lue said. "He's seen everything, seen every defense."

In five seasons with the Clippers, the native of nearby Palmdale helped them to their first-ever Western Conference Finals appearance, but they were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs the last two years.

George opted out of his player option in his $48 million contract with the Clippers to become a free agent and was wooed to Philly to play with Joel Embiid. He has yet to play this season because of a knee injury and is now serving a three-game suspension for shoving a Philly sports columnist.

The Clippers are 3-4 to open the season, hardly the kind of start they want to help attract fans to their new building.

Another fan held up a sign reading "Paul G, Please Come Back." The Clippers are without Kahwi Leonard, who has yet to play this season while nursing his surgically repaired right knee — again. Besides George, they also lost Russell Westbrook from their Big Four that is now down to Leonard and James Harden.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NBA suspends Sixers star Joel Embiid three games for shoving newspaper columnist

NBA suspends Sixers star Joel Embiid three games for shoving newspaper columnist

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World SeriesNFL Scores NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes